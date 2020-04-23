Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1,415.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.15. The company had a trading volume of 191,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,192. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $78.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.85.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra raised their price objective on Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

