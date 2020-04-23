Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Invests $2.25 Million in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 55,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

WTRG stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.62. The company had a trading volume of 35,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,288. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.28. Essential Utilities Inc has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $226.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

