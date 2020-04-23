Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $5,246,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,067,889.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.65, for a total value of $1,265,204.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,223.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,197 shares of company stock worth $17,844,166 over the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EW traded up $8.98 on Thursday, hitting $225.50. 105,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,827. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $154.52 and a 1 year high of $247.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $263.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $207.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.04.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

