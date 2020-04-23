Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 11,776 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 565.5% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATO traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $101.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,194. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.92 and a one year high of $121.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.09.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

