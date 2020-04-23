Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 4,221 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,593. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.23. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

