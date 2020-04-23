Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in JD.Com by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 674,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522,138 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in JD.Com by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the first quarter worth $49,000. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JD shares. China Renaissance Securities raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.48.

Shares of JD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.94. The stock had a trading volume of 880,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,494,050. The company has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.96. JD.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average of $36.85.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. JD.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

