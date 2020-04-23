Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,058,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,148. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $86.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.