Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,180 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,701,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $35.64. 8,744,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,730,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.53.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $394,630.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,673 shares of company stock worth $27,750,760 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

