Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 28,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ross Stores by 7.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,716 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,981,000 after purchasing an additional 26,135 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.4% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 54,440 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,578 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 110,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,502. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.04.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

