Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,787 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.4% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 328,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,520,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $775,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,381. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $104.74. 185,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,928. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $151.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.45 and its 200 day moving average is $129.77. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

