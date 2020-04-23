Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,091 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,274 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $2.30 on Thursday, reaching $75.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15,407,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,198,189. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.15.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Sunday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.