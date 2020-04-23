Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,174 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,527,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,211,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,394 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 600.5% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 994,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,322,000 after purchasing an additional 852,434 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 2,368,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,659,000 after buying an additional 600,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.11. 3,409,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,664,504. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $93.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

