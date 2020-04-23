Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,679 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,040,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,435,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,902,000 after buying an additional 1,444,840 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $69,745,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,133,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,398,000 after buying an additional 716,835 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,681,000 after purchasing an additional 646,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.37. 269,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,146,901. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.82.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.94.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.