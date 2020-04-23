Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 4,161 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,870,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 709,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,639,000 after buying an additional 17,439 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.93.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,246.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,214 shares of company stock valued at $19,039,789. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.58. 122,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,010. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.35. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

