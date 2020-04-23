Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 6,154 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.7% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.62. The stock had a trading volume of 16,073,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,360,476. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $171.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 10th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

