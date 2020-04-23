Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Trims Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $162.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.93.

SPG stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,856,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,695,587. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.41. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $180.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simon Property Group news, Chairman Herbert Simon purchased 188,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,933,972.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 190,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,929. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Simon purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $9,124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

