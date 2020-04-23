Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Trims Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Msci were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Msci in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Msci in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Msci during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Msci during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price target (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Msci from $336.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.33.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total value of $787,775.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,742,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,751. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MSCI traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $317.47. 39,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 0.99. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $206.82 and a 1 year high of $335.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.31.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 285.06% and a net margin of 36.18%. Msci’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

