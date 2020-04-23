Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Trims Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $376.75. 99,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,251. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $351.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.72. The company has a market capitalization of $105.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.71.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

