Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE RS traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $70.57 and a fifty-two week high of $122.17.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

In related news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $2,033,006.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,430 shares in the company, valued at $11,308,421.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.73.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.