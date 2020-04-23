Relx PLC (LON:REL) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 32.10 Per Share

Relx PLC (LON:REL) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 32.10 ($0.42) per share on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of REL opened at GBX 1,791.50 ($23.57) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,704.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,860.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,109 ($27.74). The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30.

In related news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 32,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,073 ($27.27), for a total transaction of £670,988.64 ($882,647.51).

A number of brokerages recently commented on REL. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank cut Relx to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 2,120 ($27.89) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded Relx to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,790 ($23.55) price target (down from GBX 1,900 ($24.99)) on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,968.55 ($25.90).

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

