Relx PLC (LON:REL) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 32.10 Per Share

Relx PLC (LON:REL) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 32.10 ($0.42) per share on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of REL opened at GBX 1,791.50 ($23.57) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,704.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,860.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,109 ($27.74). The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30.
In related news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 32,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,073 ($27.27), for a total transaction of £670,988.64 ($882,647.51).
About Relx
RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.
