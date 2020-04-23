Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €20.00 ($23.26) price target from Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RNO. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Renault presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €39.86 ($46.35).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of RNO stock traded up €0.66 ($0.77) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €16.49 ($19.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,115,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.94. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.