Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Up 0.1%

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $113.92 and last traded at $112.59, 29,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 452,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.51.

Several analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.98 and a 200 day moving average of $91.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 255.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $69.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Cox sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $413,468.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,292.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 4,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total value of $425,980.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,800.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,013 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,756 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

