Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Up 0.1%

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $113.92 and last traded at $112.59, 29,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 452,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.51.
Several analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.
The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.98 and a 200 day moving average of $91.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 255.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.99.
In related news, Director John Cox sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $413,468.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,292.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 4,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total value of $425,980.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,800.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,013 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,756 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.
About Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)
Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.
