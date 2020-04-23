Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)’s share price was down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $11.38, approximately 6,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 350,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRMD. ValuEngine raised Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Repro Med Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $466.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 555.28 and a beta of -0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Repro Med Systems had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter.

About Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

