Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Holdings Increased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Republic Services worth $13,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $119,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,631.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,334 shares of company stock valued at $3,388,184. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Oppenheimer upgraded Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.27.

Shares of RSG stock traded down $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $76.68. 82,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,352. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.00.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

