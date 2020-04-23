Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.76 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

OTCMKTS:BKGFY traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 234. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $77.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

About BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

