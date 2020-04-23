Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.17). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IONS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

NASDAQ:IONS traded up $2.22 on Thursday, reaching $56.89. 468,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,571. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $75.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.05 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $231,367.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $677,550.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,917. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

