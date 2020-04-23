Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Healthcare Services Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Healthcare Services Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.66. 41,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,651. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $34.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $449.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $6,410,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 273.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.