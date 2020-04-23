Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Thomson Reuters (TRI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI):

4/21/2020 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

4/15/2020 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Thomson Reuters had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/1/2020 – Thomson Reuters had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.

4/1/2020 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

3/31/2020 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/28/2020 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

3/27/2020 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $82.00.

3/26/2020 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

3/20/2020 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

3/19/2020 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Thomson Reuters had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $83.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TRI stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.40. 429,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,869. Thomson Reuters Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.55.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRI. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,893,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,362,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 768,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,031,000 after buying an additional 352,434 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,943,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 473,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,933,000 after buying an additional 277,091 shares during the last quarter. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

