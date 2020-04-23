Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Teck Resources (TECK)

Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/23/2020 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $9.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Teck Resources was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $20.00 to $17.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Teck Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/3/2020 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $34.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $9.00 to $8.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Teck Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/24/2020 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2020 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $22.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Teck Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/2/2020 – Teck Resources is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Teck Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $25.50 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.00.

2/24/2020 – Teck Resources had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Teck Resources stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,025,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,281. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.76%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $13,603,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 60,907.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

