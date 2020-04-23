Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) to report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Restoration Hardware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Restoration Hardware posted earnings of $1.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will report full-year earnings of $7.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $12.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.93 to $11.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Restoration Hardware.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $664.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.69 million. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 232.62% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RH. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $238.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $210.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Shares of RH traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.94. The stock had a trading volume of 46,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.35. Restoration Hardware has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $256.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

