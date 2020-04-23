Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $74.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 16.56%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.99. 139,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,858. The firm has a market cap of $895.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.63. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROIC shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

