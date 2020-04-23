Reviewing Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) & Brown & Brown (NASDAQ:BRO)

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) and Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Brown & Brown and Benefytt Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brown & Brown 16.66% 12.23% 5.41% Benefytt Technologies 7.76% 46.13% 9.58%

72.4% of Brown & Brown shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Brown & Brown shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.9% of Benefytt Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Brown & Brown has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benefytt Technologies has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Brown & Brown and Benefytt Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brown & Brown 1 4 2 0 2.14 Benefytt Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brown & Brown presently has a consensus target price of $40.83, suggesting a potential upside of 18.05%. Benefytt Technologies has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.10%. Given Benefytt Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Benefytt Technologies is more favorable than Brown & Brown.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brown & Brown and Benefytt Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brown & Brown $2.39 billion 4.07 $398.51 million $1.40 24.71 Benefytt Technologies $381.81 million 0.84 $29.61 million $3.53 6.85

Brown & Brown has higher revenue and earnings than Benefytt Technologies. Benefytt Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brown & Brown, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services. It serves commercial, public and quasi-public entities, professional, and individual customers. The National Programs segment offers professional liability and related package insurance products for dentists, oral surgeons, hygienists, lawyers, optometrists, opticians, ophthalmologists, insurance agents, financial advisors, registered representatives, securities broker-dealers, benefit administrators, real estate title agents, and escrow agents, as well as supplementary insurance products related to weddings, events, medical facilities, and cyber liabilities. This segment also offers outsourced product development, marketing, underwriting, actuarial, compliance, and claims and other administrative services to insurance carrier partners; and commercial and public entity-related programs, and flood insurance products. It serves through independent agents. The Wholesale Brokerage segment markets and sells excess and surplus commercial and personal lines insurance through independent agents and brokers. The Services segment offers third-party claims administration and medical utilization management services in the workers' compensation and all-lines liability arenas, Medicare Set-aside, Social Security disability, Medicare benefits advocacy, and claims adjusting services. Brown & Brown, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Benefytt Technologies Company Profile

Benefytt Technologies, Inc. engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products. The company was founded by Michael W. Kosloske in 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

