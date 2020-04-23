Reviewing Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems (OTCMKTS:NIMU) & ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLSD)

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems (OTCMKTS:NIMU) and ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLSD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems and ReShape Lifesciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems and ReShape Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems N/A -649.06% -88.49% ReShape Lifesciences -668.58% -163.22% -52.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems and ReShape Lifesciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems $10,000.00 237.03 -$1.62 million N/A N/A ReShape Lifesciences $610,000.00 3.18 -$81.15 million N/A N/A

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ReShape Lifesciences.

Summary

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems beats ReShape Lifesciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of a line of motorized, non-invasive, whole body, and periodic acceleration platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers Exer-Rest line of acceleration therapeutic platforms, including the Exer-Rest AT3800 and the Exer-Rest AT4700 models, which are whole body periodic acceleration therapeutic devices to healthy individuals, as well as for physicians and their patients. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. The company's product portfolio includes ReShape vBloc, a therapy that enables patients to feel full and eat less by intermittently blocking hunger signals on the vagus nerve; ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy; and Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in October 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

