RLI (NYSE:RLI) Issues Earnings Results

RLI (NYSE:RLI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RLI had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.68 million.
NYSE:RLI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 0.55. RLI has a 52 week low of $66.02 and a 52 week high of $99.93.
In related news, Director Susan S. Fleming bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $46,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,876.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About RLI
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
