RLI (NYSE:RLI) Issues Earnings Results

RLI (NYSE:RLI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RLI had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.68 million.

NYSE:RLI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 0.55. RLI has a 52 week low of $66.02 and a 52 week high of $99.93.

In related news, Director Susan S. Fleming bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $46,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,876.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

