RMR Group Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:RMR)

RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.

RMR Group has increased its dividend by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. RMR Group has a dividend payout ratio of 73.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RMR Group to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.6%.

Get RMR Group alerts:

RMR stock opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $870.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.53. RMR Group has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $59.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average is $41.24.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $159.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.57 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. As a group, analysts predict that RMR Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of RMR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of RMR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of RMR Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RMR Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.