RNC Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1,281.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,169 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 2.0% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $24,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $10,711,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,441,000 after acquiring an additional 556,936 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 100,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded up $2.78 on Wednesday, hitting $81.31. The company had a trading volume of 13,719,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,607,028. The stock has a market cap of $101.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,854 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.81.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

