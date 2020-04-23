RNC Capital Management LLC Buys 509 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 633,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,300,000 after acquiring an additional 75,627 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 545,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,966,000 after acquiring an additional 51,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 893.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,236 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.88. 239,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,845,515. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.44.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

