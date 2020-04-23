RNC Capital Management LLC Has $28.11 Million Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 742.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 249,308 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up approximately 2.4% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Travelers Companies worth $28,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 186,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.59.

Shares of TRV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.79. 2,257,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,260. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.99. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.17%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

