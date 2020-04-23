RNC Capital Management LLC Has $30.40 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,042,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 392,901 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 2.6% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $30,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. grace capital bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

NYSE:T traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $29.54. The company had a trading volume of 20,331,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,768,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.53. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

