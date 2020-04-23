RNC Capital Management LLC Has $38.50 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 716,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 3.3% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $38,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $57.73. 7,306,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,206,020. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.19 and its 200-day moving average is $58.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.