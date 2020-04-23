RNC Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911,067 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 98,115 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 3.1% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $35,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,424,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,940,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,297,257,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,480,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,126,137,000 after purchasing an additional 743,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

CSCO stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.65. 8,878,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,360,476. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $171.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

