RNC Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,614 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after buying an additional 733,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,126,443,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,727,807,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,909,176,000 after purchasing an additional 277,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $221.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.44.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $166.65. 6,261,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,786,933. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.