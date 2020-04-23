RNC Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,281 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.8% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $32,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $202.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,816,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,551,972. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

