RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 660 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

Shares of FB traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.93. The stock had a trading volume of 12,744,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,379,740. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.17. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $528.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,578 shares of company stock worth $17,271,453. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

