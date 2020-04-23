Rockwell Automation (ROK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) recently:

4/20/2020 – Rockwell Automation had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Rockwell Automation was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/15/2020 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $162.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $134.00 to $167.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $208.00 to $165.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Rockwell Automation had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $189.00 to $155.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Rockwell Automation was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Rockwell Automation was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $129.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2020 – Rockwell Automation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $156.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

ROK traded up $5.02 on Thursday, reaching $171.21. The stock had a trading volume of 563,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,566. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.43 and a 200-day moving average of $183.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $209.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In related news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $65,413.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total value of $510,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,852. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,466,000 after purchasing an additional 104,910 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,807,000 after acquiring an additional 232,243 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 938,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 487.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 832,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,762,000 after acquiring an additional 690,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,572,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

