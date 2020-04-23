Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) Price Target Cut to C$6.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 56.63% from the company’s current price.

RME has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial set a C$7.00 target price on Rocky Mountain Dealerships and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

RME traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,758. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a twelve month low of C$3.32 and a twelve month high of C$9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.88 million and a P/E ratio of -69.00.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$218.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rocky Mountain Dealerships will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4 wheel-drive tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, graders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

