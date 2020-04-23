Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $57.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.46% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.
NYSE:RCI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.69. The company had a trading volume of 63,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 4,503.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 43.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
