Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $57.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

NYSE:RCI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.69. The company had a trading volume of 63,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 4,503.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 43.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

