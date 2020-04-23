Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Cut to C$67.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$69.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$64.50 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.08.

Shares of RCI.B stock traded down C$0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$57.19. 520,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,109. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$46.81 and a 12 month high of C$71.90. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

