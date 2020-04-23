Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Lowered to C$63.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$64.50 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.08.

Rogers Communications stock traded down C$0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$57.19. 520,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,109. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$62.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$46.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.90.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

