Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Lowered to C$70.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RCI.B. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered shares of Rogers Communications from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.08.

TSE RCI.B traded down C$0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$57.19. 520,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,109. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$46.81 and a 1-year high of C$71.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion and a PE ratio of 14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

